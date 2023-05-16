Intense Foggy Ride in an Extremely Unique Bike Park

A rider with Wolfpack Adventures shot intense POV footage going down and around the steep trails of Green Hill Bike Park in Schmallenberg, Germany, on a foggy day with an Insta360° camera strapped to the front of his bike. The trails provided quite a challenge to this otherewise experienced rider.

I checked out a brand new bike park in Germany called Greenhill Bike Park. One of the most unique places I have ever ridden my mountain bike! So many jumps, berms, drops AND a ski drag lift so you can get endless runs in the day!

Here are more shots from the park itself.