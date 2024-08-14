An Enlightening Tour Inside the Statue of Liberty

PBS Nova took viewers on an enlightening tour inside the Statue of Liberty with Matt Housch, an archivist with the National Park Service Rangers, as the guide. Housch commented on the structure, particularly how the excellent interior construction of the statue has kept Lady Liberty standing for so long.

What’s most impressive about the interior of the Statue of Liberty is how all of this iron and steel works together to hold her over 300 feet above New York Harbor. Over a 100 Years of wind and rain and she still stands because of this interior structure.

He commented on the similarity of the interior structure to that of the Eiffel Tower.

The similarities with the Eiffel Tower are easy to spot.

Housch also spoke with the Parks Podcast about the iconic statue.