Runway Models Stroll Down the Catwalk Inside Inflated Balloons That They Gracefully Deflate Into Clothing

Designer Fredrik Tjærandsen, a L’Oreal Professional Young Talent Award Winner and a graduate of Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London, has created a whimsical line of clothing that he premiered during a fashion show at the school. During the show, models strolled down the catwalk inside inflated balloons that each gracefully deflated and converted said balloon rubber in various items of clothing. Tjærandsen told Vogue UK that the idea for this clothing line came from his growing up in northern Norway.

I was inspired by my own early childhood memories. I wanted to recreate the fogginess and the ‘mist’ of the memories themselves…The inflated bubbles are about being able to wear an unclear memory. When the bubble emerges onto the catwalk, it’s the dream. The deflation of the bubble visualises the moment when we realise we have a consciousness.

via Colossal