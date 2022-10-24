Comedian Engages With an Adamant Version of Herself About the Inconsistency of English Language Vowels

Comedian Julie Nolke, who occasionally visits her past self from the present among other topics, engaged in a conversation with another version of herself who became very adamant about the inconsistency of the English language, particularly the inconsistency of different vowels that make the same sound.

Same sound, different vowel …so it’s a fundamental inconsistency in the English language, and you’re not the slightest bit concerned ….whatever happened to order … that’s what I want to know what happened to structure? What happened to common sense?

This inconsistency angered the second Nolke so much that she vowed to opt-out completely.

I’m never speaking English again starting right now