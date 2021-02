Musician John D. Boswell of Melodysheep (previously) has created an explosive yet life-affirming video that shows what kind of cosmic events occur within the universe in the same infinitesimal amount of time it takes to just blink an eye.

In the fraction of a second it takes to blink your eyes, thousands of stars will be born, hundreds will explode and die, millions of planets will form, and our universe will expand by half a million kilometers in diameter.