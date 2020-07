Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The famous California chain In-N-Out Burger sells more than its yummy fare, they also have a whole line of apparel featuring their distinctive logos. One such item is their “Drink Cup Shoes” – a pair of polycanvas white slip-on sneakers with the wavy red lines and palm trees from their iconic drink cup.

Classic and cool, these slip-on shoes feature our iconic drink cup design.

They also carry socks with the same design, that nicely pair with the shoes.

via The Awesomer