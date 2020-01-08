Twelve Illuminated Oversized Seesaws Transform NYC’s Garment District Into an Winter Wonderland

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Garment District Alliance of NYC, in partnership with the NYC Department of Transportation and the Canadian architects at Lateral Office, have blocked off a section of Broadway between 37th and 38th Streets to bring the interactive “Impulse” to the streets of Manhattan. This whimsical public art project consists of 12 oversized seesaws that illuminate and play music whenever put in motion.

One block of Broadway has been closed to traffic in order to bring you Impulse, an interactive art installation comprised of 12 over-sized seesaws that transform our Broadway pedestrian plazas into a gleaming winter wonderland.

This project is part of the ongoing Garment District Art on the Plazas, a year-round public art program.

The Garment District Alliance and DOT Art work closely to coordinate and install exhibits and individual pieces, which enhance public plazas and make them even more welcoming to New Yorkers and visitors.

Lateral Office had previously brought this project to the streets of Quebec.