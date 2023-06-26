Impressionist Shares Words Used to Get Into Character

Actor and comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly, who previously performed 17 impressions of celebrities in 45 seconds, demonstrated the specific keywords and gestures she uses to get into character. This includes her impressions of Matthew McConaughey (“Alright, Alright, Alright”), Holly Hunter (“Sesame Seeds”), Jennifer Coolidge (“Mother, Mother Mother, Mother”), Winona Ryder (“Magnets”), and more.

Original words I use to get into my impressions video by Mary Elizabeth Kelly (me) with impressions of Christopher Walken, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston, Leslie Mann, Matthew McConaughey, Holly Hunter, Winona Ryder, Drew Barrymore, & Joan Cusack.