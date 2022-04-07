Comedian Does 17 Distinct Impressions in 45 Seconds

Actor and comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly, who is a self-described “mouth actor”, performed 17 distinct impressions of famous celebrities in an unedited 45-second video. Kelly’s impressions are particularly impressive as she makes her mouth look like that of the person she is portraying.

Video by Mary Elizabeth Kelly (me) with impressions of Jennifer Coolidge, Renée Zellweger, Sarah Paulson, Emma Stone, Leslie Mann, Drew Barrymore, Joan Cusack, Tina Fey, Kristen Stewart, Winona Ryder, Jennifer Aniston, Saoirse Ronan, Dame Maggie Smith, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, & Harry Styles.

Kelly has also taken on celebrity laughs, celebrities meeting your parents, and the characters of Ted Lasso.

via Boing Boing