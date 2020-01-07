Impossible Foods Adds a Plant-Based ‘Impossible Pork’ to Their Growing List of Alternative Meat Products

The aptly named Impossible Foods in Redwood City, California, who introduced the world to an incredible plant-based burger that has the appearance, textures, aromas, and flavors of real meat, has announced that they will be adding an “Impossible Pork” to their ever-growing list of meat alternative options. One reason the company chose to emulate pork is due to the very many cultural dishes that call for the specific flavor of that meat. It’s also the second alternative meat they’ve created.

A launch of pork is a pivotal moment for us for at least a couple of reasons. First, it’s the second completely new product that we’re launching. Beef is popular around the world but in many cultures, the most popular and familiar and common dishes use pork as the main source of meat. so for us to have an impact in those markets, pork was a necessity.

Like their burger, their pork alternative will be completely plant-based and uses heme, a specific protein molecule that is found in meat. Impossible Foods has found a way to isolate this protein through plant sources thus allowing their food to taste like real meat.