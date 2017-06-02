The Importance Not Denying Oneself a Good Night’s Sleep When Under a Great Deal of Stress

The ever-insightful School of Life offers sage wisdom regarding the benefits of going to bed early every once in a while, particularly when times are stressful. A good night’s sleep will make things seem better in the morning and able to take on the travails of the day. One just needs to give oneself permission to do so without any fear of missing out on anything.

We tend to resist such analyses of our troubles. It can feel like an insult to our rational, adult dignity to think that our sense of gloom might in the end stem, centrally, from exhaustion. We’d sooner identify ourselves as up against an existential or socio-cultural crisis than see ourselves as sleep-deprived.