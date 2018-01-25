Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Photographer Shares His Experience of Capturing Aerial Images of Africa From a ‘Flying Lawn Chair’

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a fascinating Ted talk, George Steinmetz, photographer for National Geographic and climate change/global food supply documentarian, spoke about his amazing experience of capturing absolutely gorgeous aerial shots of various parts of Africa from a motorized paraglider aka a “flying lawn chair“. Steinmetz explained how his flying lawn chair worked, how high he was comfortable going (“low and slow”) and shared his impressions of the utterly amazing sights of animals making their way across the changing landscape and of the people living with and adapting to the changing political, social and environmental climate of their continent.

George Steinmetz’s spectacular photos show Africa from the air, taken from the world’s slowest, lightest aircraft. Join Steinmetz to discover the surprising historical, ecological and sociopolitical patterns that emerge when you go low and slow in a flying lawn chair.

A post shared by George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy