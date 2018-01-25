Photographer Shares His Experience of Capturing Aerial Images of Africa From a ‘Flying Lawn Chair’

George Steinmetz’s spectacular photos show Africa from the air, taken from the world’s slowest, lightest aircraft. Join Steinmetz to discover the surprising historical, ecological and sociopolitical patterns that emerge when you go low and slow in a flying lawn chair.

