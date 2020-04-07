Striking Images From Live Feeds of Public Cameras That Capture Empty Streets of Cities Around the World

Photographer Noah Kalina (previously) has created Panopticam (all-seeing), a striking series of images taken from live feeds of public cameras all around the world. These particular images capture the utter quiet of the empty streets that were once teeming with activity, the silent stance of churches without a congregation, and the cheery striped tented tourist attractions that are missing the bustle of tourists.

Most of all, these images showcase a general malaise of a world that has unwillingly gone indoors.

Public live feed webcams are available all over the world, and there are numerous websites that aggregate cameras. These cameras are mostly pointed at tourist attractions, but some of them are in random places like barbershops and pizzerias…Anyway, when the entire world started shutting down, I thought it would be interesting to visit these cameras and document how the planet has gone silent. I call this project Panopticam, which is derived from the Greek word Panoptes, meaning all-seeing.