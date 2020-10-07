Cleverly Illustrated Prints Featuring Cutaway Views of Classic Items With Interiors Documenting Their History

Dorothy (previously) the British print shop who previously released a detailed illustrated cutaway print that imagines various iconic concerts and scenarios occurring inside the facade of a classic Vox AC30 amplifier, has extended this cutaway series with illustrated prints of an Apple Macintosh 128k, a Minimoog, an Arriflex 35 IIC film camera, and a Nike Air Max shoe. Like the Vox AC30, each print imagines various related activities taking place within the illustration.

Discover what the inhabitants of Dorothy’s miniature worlds, hidden inside design classics, get up to when they think no one is watching.

These exquisitely detailed prints can be purchased individually or as a bundle.