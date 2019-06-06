Laughing Squid

Inside Information, A Print That Reimagines a Classic Vox AC30 Amplifier as Stage for 40 Iconic Rock Shows

Dorothy Inside Information Vox ac30 Framed

Dorothy has released “Inside Information”, a detailed cutaway print that imagines various iconic concerts and scenarios occurring inside the facade of a classic Vox AC30 amplifier. This particular amp, which was made in 1959 to be louder than all previous models, provided the quintessential sound of the “British Invasion” before heading over to the United States.

Dorothy’s new illustrated print celebrates some of the greatest moments in rock ’n roll history, all hidden inside the iconic VOX AC30 amp (beloved by bands like The Beatles and The Stones). …The print features 40 of these famous scenes including The Beatles’ gig on top of the Apple building, The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park, Bob Dylan going electric, Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison, Jimi Hendrix at Monterey International Pop Music Festival, Sex Pistols at Lesser Free Trade Hall and The KLF burning a million quid.

