An Illustrated Boombox Celebrating 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Dorothy released “Inside Information”, an illustrated print designed by Malik Thomas that celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with over 100 of the most iconic historical moments hidden inside a classic JVC RC-M90 boombox.

Our boombox illustrated print celebrates over 100 of the greatest moments in its history all hidden inside the iconic JVC RC-M90, starting with the party that changed everything DJ Kool Herc’s Back to School Jam in the Bronx on August 11, 1973.

The print also features over 350 hip-hop artists.

This crazy intricate illustration features cameos from 350 hip-hop artists including Grandmaster Flash, Sugarhill Gang, Run-D.M.C. Beastie Boys, Salt-N-Pepa, De La Soul, Public Enemy, Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, Nas, Missy Elliot, Kendrick Lamar and Stormzy.

The illustration is available as a large format print, which is printed upon request.

Large format prints will be digitally printed on demand using an Epson Stylus Pro 3880 printer with Epson Ultrachrome pigment inks and will ship within 5-10 days of an order being placed.