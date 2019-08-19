Illuminated River, Bay Lights Artist Plans to Light 15 Bridges in Central London Along the River Thames

Leo Villareal, the artist who created The Bay Lights (previously), a large-scale LED installation on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, has taken this brilliant idea across the pond with Illuminated River.

Villareal is planning large scale LED installations for each of central London’s bridges along the River Thames in order to visually connect them through illumination. As of this date, four (London Bridge, Cannon Street Railway Bridge, Southwark Bridge and Millennium Bridge) of the 15 planned bridges have been LED illuminated.