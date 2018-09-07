Laughing Squid

If You Fall, A Loving Father Teaches His Daughter How to Ride a Bicycle in the Face of Family Discord

In the wonderfully heartwarming animation “If You Fall” by Tisha Deb Pallai, a little girl named Lila is learning how to ride a bicycle, but is not yet ready to ride alone. As this is happening, Lila’s parents, he a struggling artist and she a television news reporter, are finding themselves at odds due to the disparity between their respective income and time, causing d great deal of resentment. When Lila goes for her first solo bike ride, she ends breaks her leg but in doing so, repairs her fractured family.

8 year old Lila takes on the daunting task of learning how to cycle, as she faces an unfamiliar parental role-reversal at home.

