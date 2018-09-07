If You Fall, A Loving Father Teaches His Daughter How to Ride a Bicycle in the Face of Family Discord

In the wonderfully heartwarming animation “If You Fall” by Tisha Deb Pallai, a little girl named Lila is learning how to ride a bicycle, but is not yet ready to ride alone. As this is happening, Lila’s parents, he a struggling artist and she a television news reporter, are finding themselves at odds due to the disparity between their respective income and time, causing d great deal of resentment. When Lila goes for her first solo bike ride, she ends breaks her leg but in doing so, repairs her fractured family.

via The Kid Should See This