German photographer Paul Hüttemann captured stunning HD footage of the amazing otherworldly beauty of Iceland’s topography. Hüttemann followed the landscape over the course of 12 days, as it changed from boiling hot springs to drifting glaciers to shimmering waterfalls to crystalline water caves to open fields where long-maned horses run and put it all into a stunning silent film simply entitled “Iceland”.