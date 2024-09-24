Ice-T and Body Count Collaborate With David Gilmour on a Powerful Hip-Hop Cover of ‘Comfortably Numb’

Musician and actor Ice-T and his band Body Count partnered with legendary guitarist David Gilmour in a powerful updated hip hop version of the iconic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb”. Ice-T approached Gilmour to get permission to cover the guitar track and Gilmour liked the idea so much that he offered to play himself.

The initial approach from Ice-T was just for the permission to use it. And I suggested to them that I play on it as well. …I really like the new lyrics. They are talking about the world we live in currently, the world he knows and lives in. The words strike to at me…and they’re just what we need. Very right with the world we are living in, which is very scary.