The Humorous Physics of Water Walking Insects

In a buoyant episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank takes a humorous look at the physics of water walking insects. This includes water striders, “hairy” little creatures that use air pockets to move forward, springtails, who jump at a rapid speed, beetle larvae who uses the tenets of The Cheerios Effect to curve their bodies to stay on top of the water, and microvelia, tiny water striders that release a substance to repel water.

True Facts: The Bizarre Magic of Water Walkers

Springtails Flipping

How a Tiny Globular Springtail Can Perform the Fastest Backflips on Earth

The Cheerios Effect

The Surprising Science Behind a Bowl of Cheerios
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

