The Surprising Science Behind a Bowl of Cheerios

How does the physics of cereal clumping actually matter in the real world? It does if you’re a tiny insect.Take water striders. These pond skaters are nature’s Cheerios. …They can even jump on water. Tiny hairs on their legs trap air bubbles and increase their buoyancy.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!