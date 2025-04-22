A Cutting Edge Carbon Fiber Bionic Hand That Uses Electrical Impulses to Fully Articulate

Marques Brownlee, who previously talked about animal prosthetics, turned his attention to a cutting edge carbon fiber bionic hand by PSYONIC that uses electrical impulses under the skin to fully articulate like a real human appendage. It even has a haptic sensory response.

So this, this thing right here, is called the PSYONIC Ability Hand and it is an incredibly cool, incredibly niche,and incredibly helpful piece of technology. It is specifically a carbon fiber and metal motorized articulating hand that attaches to prosthetics for people who have lost their hand or don’t have a hand to regain as much functionality as possible.

The hand is connected by Bluetooth, and its gestures can also be controlled through an app, which Brownlee demonstrated. A big plus is that the hand is less expensive than one might think.

It’s Bluetooth connected, it has its own app. It’s incredibly durable, it’s waterproof, and it’s cheap enough to be fully covered by Medicare.

He also showed how this hand can be attached to an arm prosthesis for full use and attempted such actions as peeling a banana, writing with a pen, using an iPhone, and typing on a computer. Some were harder than others, but he eventually figured it out and was impressed.

So look, obviously there are lots and lots of different prosthetic limbs out there already, but in the past years, they’ve gotten better and better and more and more capable. And it’s to the point where now in 2025, it kind of feels like, yeah, of course we should have carbon fiber, water resistant, fully dextrous, five fingered hands that weigh less than a regular human hand with a rechargeable battery that’s controlled by EMG. Of course.

