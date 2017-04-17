Ice Cream Shop Prepares a Special Customized Ice Cream Cone For Their Adopted Squirrel Mascot

Putter, a cute little squirrel with a big sweet tooth, has become the adopted mascot for Fantasy Isle Ice Cream & Mini Golf in the tiny seaside town of Holden Beach, North Carolina. Whenever her name is called, Putter comes down from her nearby tree to avail herself to her favorite treat – a vanilla ice cream cone that’s custom-made in her perfect size.

Ice cream shop owners Scott and Pam Martin have adopted a squirrel as a mascot who seems to love vanilla ice cream enough to show up nearly every day for her scoop.

via AP