‘I Miss My Bar’, An Interactive Audio Experience That Recreates the Bustling Ambiance of Your Favorite Bar

Maverick in Monterrey, Mexico has created a wonderful interactive audio experience that recreates the bustling ambiance of your favorite bar that includes some of the sounds that so many of us have been missing while stuck at home during the pandemic. Aptly called “I Miss My Bar”, the site includes a Spotify playlist and adjustable environmental sounds such as street noises, rain on windows, and the fullness of the room. It also has sliders to include the sound of working employees.

Hanging out with friends, deep conversations over Gin & Tonics, meeting great new people, the atmosphere. Even though these things will never be replaced, at Maverick we’ve made this modern digital artifact to keep you company while this awful pandemic, which profoundly affects our industry throughout the world, finally passes and we can meet again safely.

via Rex Sorgatz