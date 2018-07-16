A Disgusting Parody of the Lighthearted Classic 1973 Country Music Song ‘I Love’ by Tom T. Hall

In 1983, a parody album entitled The Rhino Brothers Present The World’s Worst Records featured disgusting, yet very funny cover of the classic country music song “I Love” by Tom T. Hall. Called “I Like“, artist Heathen Dan substituted some rather racy lyrics into the otherwise wholesome song.

I like smokin’ me some grass

Gettin’ cut with glass

Sniffin’ my cocaine

and pain

I like noses full of snot

Dead things when they rot

Belchin’ just for fun

and scum

And I like you, too

I like smackin’ little boys

Breakin’ all their toys

Needles in my arm

and harm

I like spearin’ little dogs

Eatin’ little frogs

Screamin’ in the night

and fright

And I like you, too

I like knuckles when they pop

Screamin’ at a cop

Bugs around my ears

and tears

I like steppin’ on a nail

Spittin’ in a pail

Cookin’ me a rat

and bats

And I like you, too

I like lizards in the grass

Smelling’ raunchy gas

Slippin’ on some ice

and lice

I like catchin’ me the flu

Snails in a stew

Armpits when they’re wet

and sweat

And I like you, too

I like chancres on my tongue

Sniffin’ monkey dung

Scumbags of all sorts

and warts

I like barfin’ on nice rugs

Chewin’ little slugs

Leeches suckin’ blood

and mud

And I like you, too

I like layin’ in the sewer

Walkin’ in manure

Coughin’ up some glops

and slops

I like beatin’ up some punks

Odor from some skunks

Smellin’ garbage burn

and worms

And I like you, too!!!!