The Kiffness Performs an Existential Song With a Vocal Orange Cat

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness “collaborated” with a vocal little orange cat named Cala to create the aptly titled “I Go Meow”, an existential ditty about knowing oneself.



Hey little kitty, oh it’s such a pity That you don’t know who you are ‘Cause you are a shining star

Cala Is a Very Vocal Kitty