Some of the Original ‘I Can Has Cheezburger?’ Lolcat Memes Are Now Available Through an NFT Art Auction

Eric Nakagawa, co-founder of the early and quite infamous image macro website I Can Has Cheezburger?, selected some of the original Lolcat meme art from his personal “I Can Has Cheezburger?” collection and put them up for auction as NFT art on OpenSea. Included in this collection are such classics as “Invisible Bike”, “Halp”, “Ceiling Cat”, and of course “I Can Has Cheezburger?”.

I've put the original I Can Has Cheezburger? cat meme up for auction. Own a piece of internet history. https://t.co/IWpkHyvQq8 — Eric Nakagawa ?? (@ericnakagawa) February 24, 2021

A portion of the proceeds from this auction will go to benefit worthy causes including the ASPCA, Internet Archive, EFF, WWF, and other organizations along these lines.