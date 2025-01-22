Friendly Husky Breaks Into the Rabbit Cage to Say Hello to the Bunnies Inside

A friendly husky named Belle adorably used her big nose to open the door to the rabbit cage and somehow fit her entire body inside. It seems that she just wanted to say hello to the bunnies and make a few new friends. Now Belle is known as a “Bunsky”.

Belle’s human Stephanie Easly said that the rabbits had been rescued from a hoarder and that the cage was only a temporary situation as they needed to be quarantined. She didn’t expect Belle to break quarantine like she did.

@stephsayitall Belle the bunsky invades in the middle of a kennel cleaning. Please note that this enclosure was only temporary after a very large bunny rescue mission. This entire enclosure was basically used as a litter box for these two buns and they were given free roam.