Big Husky Befriends Tiny Kitten After Short Staredown

Footage taken by Shaki Family shows a rather large and beautiful husky named Maya befriending a tiny kitten named Kisa on her first day at home. At first, the pair engaged in a short but meaningful staredown, but then Maya laid down and nuzzled the kitten. She then completely enveloped Kisa with her big Husky body and the two became the best of friends.

This adorable was also shown on the Russian television show “Have You Seen the Video?”