A Unique Classical Piano Concert Series Performed Outdoors Within Oregon’s Amazing Natural Landscapes

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild is a wonderful outdoor concert series for which musician Hunter Noack brings his piano into the beautiful natural landscapes within the state of Oregon such as their forests or mountain ranges. Rather than trying to accommodate seating in such a variety of environments, the audience is instead provided with wireless headphones that allow mobility to explore the location.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes that showcase Oregon industry, history and culture. We bring a 9-foot Steinway grand piano to the middle of forests, fields, calderas and historical sites for classical music concerts. … No longer confined to seats, they can explore the landscape, wander through secret glens, lie in sunny meadows, and roam old growth forests.

