Photographer Captures the Rare and Incredible Sight of a Humpback Whale Leaping Entirely Out of Water

This video shows a humpback whale mother cow swimming with a calf. It shows an adult 40 ton whale on its back, slapping both its left and right fins on the water, then leaping entirely out of the water! It seems that never before has a recording been made of an adult humpback whale leaping entirely out of the water! A very rare event, indeed.