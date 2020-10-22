Artist Jeremy Ciliberto of Catacomb Culture creates incredibly realistic human skull bowls. These spooky receptacles are made out of food-grade resins that have been poured into detailed bespoke molds, cured, and decorated by hand. Ciliberto offers a choice of bowl color along with an option a blessing or spell.

Hand crafted signature Catacomb Culture bones cast from custom molds with hand poured food grade resins. Custom Colors & Effects…Spells/blessings are only cast on products at your request. All spells are performed by a certified & experienced shaman minister.

These bowls and other “boneware” can be purchased through the Catacomb Culture Etsy shop.

via Born In Space