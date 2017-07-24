Laughing Squid

A Kind Human Repeatedly Rescues a Dim But Harmless Raccoon From the Trash Bin

At least five nights a week, a very kind and definitively patient human named Dmitry Tkachenko comes to the rescue of a rather dim but harmless raccoon named Sneaky Pete who has been getting himself stuck in the trash bin on a fairly regular basis. Tkachenko doesn’t seem to mind, in fact he’s come to think of of it “as a partnership”, but hopes that his good deeds will be remembered.

This silly trash panda needs rescuing approximately 5 times a week. Hopefully he’ll remember my kindness and take care of me when I get old.

This routine has been going on since July 2016 when Sneaky Pete was a baby.

