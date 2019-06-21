Incredible Detailed Human Organs and Skeletal Structures Made Out of Zurich City Maps

In 2017, German paper artist Katrin Rodegast created a wonderful series of highly detailed human organs and skeletal structures out of Zurich city maps. The series was created for the event “Zurich Heart” at Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) in Zurich.

“Zurich Heart” is a visionary interdisciplinary flagship project of the University Medicine Zurich (Hochschulmedizin Zürich). The project aims at developing a fully implantable artificial heart.

The heart of the series was also used for the Rankin “Heart for a Heart” campaign benefitting the British Heart Foundation.

via Colossal