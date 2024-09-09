Pianist Ruins Howie Mandel’s Life by Playing a Musical Soundtrack to Everything He Says

Brandon Ethridge quite amusingly played a constant piano soundtrack to everything comedian Howie Mandel said on a specific day, turning his life a musical. Mandel wasn’t particularly happy about it, in fact, he said quite loudly that Ethridge was ruining his life.

It started at 5:30 this morning. A piano player has been following me around and making my life seem like a musical. …I don’t like this. I don’t like musicals. And now my life is becoming a musical. …If you see this please make it stop. I hate musicals.