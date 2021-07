A representative from Tennis Warehouse went to Yonex facilities in Japan to tour the factories and see how their world-famous tennis racquets are made. Each racquet is assembled with a combination of automation and experienced assembly by hand.

The balance between hand and automation comes down to how to make the best products. Certain details like final quality checks or placing the decals on the racquets can only be done well with a human touch.

via The Awesomer