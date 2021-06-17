How Ziegenfelder Twin Popsicles Are Made

Wheeling Heritage Media went inside the Ziegenfelder Company in Wheeling, West Virginia to find out how the company makes their legendary twin popsicles. Brice Mills, the company’s vice president of operations, narrated each step of the process as it went from silo to freezer.

Since 1861, Ziegenfelder has been bringing smiles to people’s faces near and far with their sweet treats. The family-owned company began with producing candy, but over time has evolved to become one of the largest producers of frozen twin pops in the country.

