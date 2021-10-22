How to Write in the Distinctive Style of an Architect

Award-winning architect Eric Reinholdt of 30X40 Design Workshop, explains in great detail how to write in the very clear and distinctive style of an architect. He suggests that tracing paper be used over existing print in order to learn how to emulate each letter of the English alphabet. He also goes over how to write numbers in the same style.

Reinholdt believes that “handwriting is autobiography” and should be treated as such.

An updated guide to help you develop your own personal architectural lettering style… As visual people, it forms a significant part of our personal graphic style. So, whether you’re an architect, a student, a graphic designer, or simply journaling each day, developing a legible, clear, and consistent handwriting style remains important.

via Boing Boing