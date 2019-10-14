Dialect Coach Explains How to Distinguish Regional Accents From One Another Using Vowel Pronunciation

Renowned dialect coach Erik Singer explains to Wired how to distinguish certain regional and country accents from one another by focusing on how the vowels within the word. Singer looks at the difference between Australia and New Zealand, North England and South England, Boston and New York, and Boston and Philadelphia.

