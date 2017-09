Meet Dormouse, a 4 month old male feral kitten who needs some serious socialization work before he can go up for adoption. In this first video we demonstrate how to handle a kitten who is lashing out in fear and the first steps to gaining trust.

In early 2017, caretakers at the foster organization Kitten School demonstrated how to gently tame and socialize a terrified feral kitten named Dormouse in real time, over the course of five informative videos.

