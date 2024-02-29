How to Tell If a Video Is Real or Generated Using AI

Entrepreneur Stephen Messer spoke with video journalist Amber Bragdon of the Wall Street Journal about Open AI’s new Sora text-to-video model, where they discussed how to tell the difference between real and AI-generated video.

Users will be able to type in a prompt and their words are brought to life, like this. But such innovation has raised concerns about the spread of misinformation. So being able to detect AI in video has become even more important. We’ll share some tips on how to spot AI videos, and look at how this technology could be abused.

Luckily, regulations are being put in place regarding these AI-generated videos.

Tools like this will be used for powerful misinformation. There are bad actors that will look to seek to take advantage of the fact that a lot of people cannot spot these differences. ..OpenAI says it’s taking actions to get ready for the 2024 presidential election, including prohibiting the use of its platforms for political campaigning.

