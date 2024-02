Demo Videos Showing the Frighteningly Impressive Capabilities of Open AI’s New Sora Text-to-Video Model

Consumer technologist Evan Furniss compiled a number of videos released by OpenAI demonstrating the frighteningly impressive capabilities of Sora, their new AI powered text-to-video model. All of these videos were created using AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman asked people on social media for imaginative prompts to test out the system and promised to see them through.

we'd like to show you what sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some! — Sam Altman (@sama) February 15, 2024

Here’s Another Compilation of Sora Demo Videos

Here’s the Official Video and Announcement From OpenAI

Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model.



Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions. https://t.co/7j2JN27M3W



Prompt: “Beautiful, snowy… pic.twitter.com/ruTEWn87vf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024

Marques Brownlee Tested Out Sora’s Capabilities