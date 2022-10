How to Photograph a Toy Car to Look Like a Life-Sized Getaway Vehicle

The talented team at the Cooperative of Photography (COOPH) showed how to shoot photos of a toy car in such a way as to make it look like a speeding life-sized getaway vehicle. All one needs is a toy sports car, a ramp, a fishing line, some smoke, a mound of dirt, good lighting, and excellent editing software.

Capturing real action can be challenging but with this video the COOPH photographers help you out and show you clever tips and inspiring hacks.