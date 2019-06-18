How to Quickly Peel Garlic by Stabbing the Clove With a Small Knife While Separating It From the Bulb

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!

— ????????? ? ???? ? (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

Toronto game developer Valentina Lord of Deadhand Interactive shared a really handy video showing how to quickly peel garlic. Lord demonstrated how she uses a small knife to stab the individual clove while separating it from the rest of the bulb.