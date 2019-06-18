Laughing Squid

How to Quickly Peel Garlic by Stabbing the Clove With a Small Knife While Separating It From the Bulb

Toronto game developer Valentina Lord of Deadhand Interactive shared a really handy video showing how to quickly peel garlic. Lord demonstrated how she uses a small knife to stab the individual clove while separating it from the rest of the bulb.





