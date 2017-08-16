How to Make a Portal Gun From the ‘Portal’ Video Game Series

On a web slinging episode of Odin Makes, host Odin Abbott demonstrates how to make a real life version of the Portal Gun, a popular device from the Portal video game series, our of foam. Odin posted the pattern for his build on Imgur.
Justin Page
