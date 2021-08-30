How to Make a Moveable Hole Inside a Soap Bubble

Science vlogger and author Steve Mould (previously) conducted a really interesting experiment where he created an inverted bubble inside a soap bubble by using a loop of thread. The inverted bubble took the form of a fluid hole that could be moved around with an implement such as a pen. Mould explains the physics behind this event and how it is a working metaphor for cell membranes.

You can make a movable hole in soap film with a loop of thread. It’s surprising when you first see and it’s fun to think about why it behaves the way it does. It’s also a useful metaphor for cell membranes so I explore that a little bit too.

