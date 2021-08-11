How to Make Edge-Grain Patterned Plywood

Michael Alm, a talented fabricator in Seattle, shared a very helpful tutorial that shows how to create decorative geometric patterns on edge-grain plywood. Alm explains that while this technique looks pretty intricate, it’s actually easier to do than he first thought.

Another experiment with Patterned Plywood. This time I’m experimenting with patterned plywood edge-grain? This is a very DIY friendly technique that looks more complicated than it is.

Alm has been experimenting with how to make different patterns on plywood and has documented much of it in a helpful video playlist.

via The Awesomer