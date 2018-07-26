How Simply Acknowledging Another Person’s Pain Can Help Them More Than Telling Them to Cheer Up

You can’t heal somebody’s pain by trying to take it away from them.

Megan Devine of Refuge in Grief has created a truly insightful animation that offers helpful advice around consoling a friend who may be grieving. Rather than telling them to cheer up or look on the bright side, Devine suggests that a simple acknowledgement of their pain will be far more productive in helping them heal.

