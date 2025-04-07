An Amusing Old School Style PSA That Explains How to Disable an Attacking Robotic Dog

AI animator Hoog created an old-school style PSA that warns of the dangers of robotic quadruped dogs, their ability to carry weapons and other accoutrements, how they move autonomously as a pack, how to protect yourself from them, and how to disable these robotic dogs from attacking you and those you love.  

PSA. How to protect and survive against a Robot Dog attack.

While this PSA was rather amusing, it did not happen in a vacuum, as some of these things have already come true.

